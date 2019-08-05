Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 5, 2019

San Antonio Hospital Sends Trained Dogs to Provide Emotional Support to El Paso First Responders, Hospital Staff

Posted By on Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at 12:09 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / PSMATRAINING
  • Instagram / psmatraining
A day after this weekend's mass-shooting tragedy shook El Paso, a San Antonio hospital stepped up to help.

On Sunday, Methodist Healthcare sent three emergency services facility dogs trained in crisis management to El Paso to comfort hospital staff and first responders providing care to victims of the violent incident.

"Our first responders and hospital staff see so much every day and never really have an opportunity to really process that during their shift," Brandon Miller, a handler at Methodist, told KENS 5.

The dogs are trained more than standard emotional support animals. These canines — Rudy, Lady and Chanel — specialize in providing comfort to first responders and hospital employees who have experienced high-stress situations. During their trip they will make the rounds at area hospitals and first responder stations.



Miller said many people feel better after playing with the dogs. Lee Stanphill, another handler, said the animals have an instinct about those in crisis, and will often walk toward the person displaying the most distress.

Methodist Healthcare's helping hand comes after 22 people were killed and 26 injured in a mass shooting committed by 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. According to a manifesto titled "The Inconvenient Truth" that Crusius posted online shortly before the shooting, he wanted to stop the "Hispanic invasion of Texas." He has reportedly been charged with capital murder and could face the death penalty.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Three Arrested in Human Trafficking Scheme to Sell Boy for $2,500 in San Antonio Read More

  2. San Antonio Mom Said Men Followed, Took Photos of Her Family While Shopping at Ingram Park Mall Read More

  3. City of San Antonio, Metro Health Observing National Immunization Month with City-Wide Back-to-School Events Read More

  4. The Texas House Speaker Was Accused of Plotting Against Fellow Republicans. Here’s What We Know Read More

  5. Police Searching for Suspects Who Allegedly Shoplifted, Bit Employees at North Star Mall Macy's Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...