San Antonio Archbishop Calls Out Trump, Demands Gun Control Following El Paso Shooting

García-Siller was also vocal about the need for gun control.
Violence is escalating everywhere. The retoric and selfishness of many in power has led to destruction and pain. We rise with love , forgiveness and tenderness as we care the wounds of those innocent people affected by hatred, racism and discrimination. Enough, enough and enough— Archbishop Gustavo (@ABishopGustavo) August 4, 2019
Other tweets, which have since been deleted, were directly aimed at Trump. KENS 5 captured screenshots of the tweets.
Gun control is urgent. More lives wasted in vain. Families suffering. We are suffering. Basta!!!— Archbishop Gustavo (@ABishopGustavo) August 4, 2019
Racism leads to death. Jesus’ words and actions to life. Choose!— Archbishop Gustavo (@ABishopGustavo) August 5, 2019
