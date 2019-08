San Antonio Archbishop Calls Out Trump, Demands Gun Control Following El Paso Shooting

click to enlarge Facebook / CTSA Catholic Television of San Antonio

Violence is escalating everywhere. The retoric and selfishness of many in power has led to destruction and pain. We rise with love , forgiveness and tenderness as we care the wounds of those innocent people affected by hatred, racism and discrimination. Enough, enough and enough — Archbishop Gustavo (@ABishopGustavo) August 4, 2019

Gun control is urgent. More lives wasted in vain. Families suffering. We are suffering. Basta!!! — Archbishop Gustavo (@ABishopGustavo) August 4, 2019

Racism leads to death. Jesus’ words and actions to life. Choose! — Archbishop Gustavo (@ABishopGustavo) August 5, 2019

Add Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller to the list of critics unhappy with President Donald Trump's response to the recent mass shootings in the U.S.Following the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, García-Siller took to Twitter to voice his frustration, asking the president to "stop damaging people." García-Siller was also vocal about the need for gun control.Other tweets, which have since been deleted, were directly aimed at Trump. KENS 5 captured screenshots of the tweets."President stop hate and racism, starting with yourself," García-Siller tweeted . "Please stop racism. Please stop hatred. Please be people of good will. Please stop fake prayer. You have cause [sic] Too much damage already, you have destroyed people lives. Stop, stop, stop. Please, please, please."