Tuesday, August 6, 2019

San Antonio Archbishop Calls Out Trump, Demands Gun Control Following El Paso Shooting

Posted By on Tue, Aug 6, 2019 at 12:53 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / CTSA CATHOLIC TELEVISION OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Facebook / CTSA Catholic Television of San Antonio
Add Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller to the list of critics unhappy with President Donald Trump's response to the recent mass shootings in the U.S.

Following the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, García-Siller took to Twitter to voice his frustration, asking the president to "stop damaging people."
García-Siller was also vocal about the need for gun control.
Other tweets, which have since been deleted, were directly aimed at Trump. KENS 5 captured screenshots of the tweets.

"President stop hate and racism, starting with yourself," García-Siller tweeted. "Please stop racism. Please stop hatred. Please be people of good will. Please stop fake prayer. You have cause [sic] Too much damage already, you have destroyed people lives. Stop, stop, stop. Please, please, please."
