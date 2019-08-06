Email
Tuesday, August 6, 2019

San Antonio Man Who Reportedly Admitted to Killing His Wife Found Dead in Jail Cell

Posted By on Tue, Aug 6, 2019 at 12:30 PM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
A San Antonio man who reportedly admitted to killing his wife and disposing of her body has been found dead in his jail cell.

According to multiple reports, Enrique Perez was found unresponsive after allegedly hanging himself while in custody of the Bexar County Jail. The cellmate who discovered his body alerted deputies, who, along with medical staff, made attempts to save Perez's life.

Perez, 25, was pronounced dead Monday night.

The apparent suicide comes less than a week after Perez was arrested in Blanco County on August 1 after admitting to killing his common-law wife, Mary Lou Rodriguez, with whom he had three children. The 26-year-old woman was reported missing on July 27 and her body was later found in Lampasas County, at which time Perez confessed to authorities.



The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced that an investigation will be carried out by its Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs and Public Integrity Unit.

