H-E-B Shuts Down Claims After Facebook Post Threatened Shooting at Store

H-E-B wants to assure shoppers that claims of a shooting at a local store are completely false.Following a Facebook post in which someone threatened to shoot up an unspecified H-E-B store in San Antonio, a spokesperson for the grocery chain said the threat was not real "It is a completely false social post," Public Affairs Manager Julie Beddingfield said. "That information is not accurate."Still, the grocery company is taking the threat seriously."Of course, the safety of our customers is a top priority," Beddingfield told KENS 5 . "Our security team is looking into the post."