Wednesday, August 7, 2019
H-E-B Shuts Down Claims After Facebook Post Threatened Shooting at Store
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 12:37 PM
H-E-B wants to assure shoppers that claims of a shooting at a local store are completely false.
Following a Facebook post in which someone threatened to shoot up an unspecified H-E-B store in San Antonio, a spokesperson for the grocery chain said the threat was not real
.
"It is a completely false social post," Public Affairs Manager Julie Beddingfield said. "That information is not accurate."
Still, the grocery company is taking the threat seriously.
"Of course, the safety of our customers is a top priority," Beddingfield told KENS 5
. "Our security team is looking into the post."
