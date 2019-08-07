Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Says Lawmakers Should 'Get Off Their A–' to Take Action on Gun Control

click image
The ever-vocal Gregg Popovich has spoken out following recent back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.
While talking to reporters in Las Vegas, where he is coaching Team USA for the FIBA World Cup, Popovich called out
lawmakers who have failed to take action on gun control despite years of U.S. mass shootings.
One reporter asked if basketball could serve as a distraction from gun violence
across the country.
"I think everybody looks for a little bit of distraction in some way, shape or form, but it would be a lot better if the people in power got off their asses and got something done, in a lot of different areas," Popovich said.
More than 30 people died and dozens were injured in the past weekend's mass shootings. The incidents were less than 24 hours apart.
The coach, a longtime critic of President Donald Trump, focused his frustrated energy toward Congress, calling on lawmakers to reconvene and take action
.
"I think they're on vacation right now. Nothing going on," Popovich said. "They'll come back and fix the gun situation, the environment and the inequality in pay. They'll fix all that when they come back, I'm sure."
Earlier this week, State Rep. Roland Gutierrez asked Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session in an effort to pass gun safety legislation
. Otherwise, lawmakers aren't scheduled to meet in Austin until January 2021.
Following the El Paso shooting on Saturday, Abbott said
, "I think we need to focus more on memorials before we start the politics."
