Bexar County Deputies Find 8 Pounds of Speed, Boy Living in Home with Meth Lab During Raid

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office discovered a meth lab, several weapons and a 5-year-old boy during a raid of a historic home Wednesday evening.
After receiving a tip, deputies responded to a home on the 7800 block of Evans Road. Sheriff Javier Salazar said the officers smelled chemicals at the home and found tannerite
, which can be used to create big explosions as well as meth, on the home's porch.
Once inside, deputies discovered a meth lab, chemicals to produce the substance and weapons as well as the 5 year old, who lived in the home, according to KSAT
.
“It’s a pretty disturbing find for us,” Salazar told KENS 5
. “We're looking to get the little boy off and away from this whole environment.”
Deputies reportedly found about eight pounds of meth, both liquid and powdered, with a street value of tens of thousands of dollars. They worked overnight to "dismantle the lab."
Two suspects — a man and woman believed to be the boy's parents
— will face charges of possession with intent to manufacture, intent to deliver drugs, child endangerment and weapons possession. The charges may carry additional weight
given the lab's proximity to Veterans Memorial High School.
Salazar said the home is a designated historic building that was reportedly handed down through multiple family generations, dating back to the 1840s. It's since been condemned
due to the meth lab.
The young boy has been taken into Child Protective Services custody.
