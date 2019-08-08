Email
Thursday, August 8, 2019

Brace Yourselves: Tax-Free Weekend in Texas is Upon Us

Posted By on Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / TEXAS COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS
  • Facebook / Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts
This year, the Texas Sales Tax Holiday celebrates its 20th anniversary.

While you won't find any cake or balloons celebrating the occasion, you will find families crowding into malls, stores and shopping centers looking for everything they need before school begins in a few weeks.

Shoppers this year will save an estimated $102.2 million in state and local sales taxes during the sales tax holiday Aug. 9-11, according to the state comptroller's office.

Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999 and is the state’s three-day suspension of state and local sales taxes on qualifying clothing, footwear and school supplies in-stores and online.



The law exempts sales tax on qualified items priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.

“As Texas families begin the process of replacing their beach towels with lunch boxes, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save some money on supplies families need before the school bell rings,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “As a father of three, I know how these expenses can add up.”

Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.

