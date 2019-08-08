Email
Thursday, August 8, 2019

Northside ISD to Implement 'Run, Hide, Fight' Policy to Inform Students About Active Shooter Situations

Posted By on Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 2:15 PM

click to enlarge YOUTUBE / NISD RUN HIDE FIGHT TRAINING VIDEO
  • YouTube / NISD Run Hide Fight Training Video
Just a few days after the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Northside ISD announced a new policy for the upcoming school year.

It is the "Run, Hide, Fight" policy, a strategy that has been recommended by both safety experts and law enforcement agencies across the country.

Northside ISD created a video for students, staff and community members on how to respond to an active shooter situation. It will accompany discussions regarding the strategy.

The district says it will share the video with middle and high school students beginning this school year.



KSAT 12 reports that the concept for the Run, Hide, Fight training has been in the works for about a year.

NISD officials said the concept and video were vetted through the district's Safety 7 Security Committee, which consists of staff, students and parents. They also hosted several focus groups to view the video and training materials.

School officials said campus principals will be sending home letters alerting parents of the video being shown. Principals will also notify their communities when discussions will take place.

The video can be viewed below, and a copy of the letter can be viewed here.
