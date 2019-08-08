Protestors Disrupt Council Meeting Over San Antonio's Stalled Paid Sick Time Rule

click to enlarge
Protestors lower the boom on the city council dais during Thursday's meeting.
Supporters of San Antonio's delayed paid sick leave ordinance disrupted Thursday's city council meeting during role call, shouting and dangling a banner above the dais that read "No trust."
Police took down the banner, according to a News4 report
, and footage of the sign was replaced with a logo in the city's video of the meeting
. However, protesters can be heard over the audio yelling, "What do we want? Paid sick leave!" Others shouted "shame" as the meeting got underway.
Protesters captured in photos and video are wearing T-shirts for Texas Organizing Project and MOVE Texas, groups that helped organize a petition drive that obtained 144,000 signatures from voters asking for the measure to be placed on a public ballot.
Council last summer approved the ordinance before it could go to referendum. However, the city attorney's office recently pushed back implementation from August to December after business groups raised objections. In late July, a state district judge approved the delay
.
Supporters of paid sick time have voiced concern about the delay
, saying it doesn't mean business interests still won't sue to overturn the new ordinance.
A study by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research found that 39% of local workers don’t receive the benefit. The ordinance requires employers to offer one hour of earned sick time for every 30 hours worked and sets different caps for small and large employers.
