Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 8, 2019

Top Political Handicapper Says South Texas District 'Leans Democrat' After Will Hurd's Departure

Posted By on Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 2:19 PM

click to enlarge After narrowly losing to Will Hurd in 2018, Gina Ortiz Jones is running to represent the same district in 2020. - COURTESY PHOTO / GINA ORTIZ JONES
  • Courtesy Photo / Gina Ortiz Jones
  • After narrowly losing to Will Hurd in 2018, Gina Ortiz Jones is running to represent the same district in 2020.
Following Republican U.S. Rep. Will Hurd's announcement that he won't run again in 2020, nonpartisan election handicapper the Cook Political Report has shifted Texas' 23rd congressional district from the "toss up" category to "leans Democrat."

Hurd has served three terms in the sprawling border district, which extends from San Antonio all the way to El Paso, eking out his 2018 victory over Democratic challenger Gina Ortiz Jones by fewer than 1,000 votes.

Key to those wins, according to Cook's analysis, was Hurd's tireless retail campaigning and a willingness to stand up to President Trump on issues unpopular in the South Texas district — namely, the border wall and locking immigrant kids in cages.

"Republicans will be hard-pressed to find a candidate who can replicate Hurd's appeal," Cook analyst David Wasserman wrote, adding that the congressman was "probably the only Republican capable of holding Texas's massive 23rd District."



Wasserman acknowledged the recent victory of Republican Pete Flores in a state senate district that overlaps with much of the 23rd. However, he noted that the 2020 race will result in higher Hispanic turnout and "complicate the math" for a potential GOP challenger.

At least two other candidates, including journalist Liz Wahl and activist Rosalinda "Rosey" Ramos Abuabara, are also chasing the Democratic nomination to represent the district. However, Jones ended June with $597,000 in campaign funds, giving her a leg up on challengers from either side of the aisle.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. H-E-B Shuts Down Claims After Facebook Post Threatened Shooting at Store Read More

  2. Joaquin Castro Defends Tweeting Out Names of San Antonio's Top Trump Donors Read More

  3. Number of Hate Groups in Texas Has Doubled Since 2014, Southern Poverty Law Center Says Read More

  4. Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Says Lawmakers Should 'Get Off Their A–' to Take Action on Gun Control Read More

  5. Bexar County Deputies Find 8 Pounds of Speed, Boy Living in Home with Meth Lab During Raid Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...