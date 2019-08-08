Email
Thursday, August 8, 2019

Zebra Dies After Escaping Ranch, Running Through New Braunfels

Posted By on Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 12:45 PM

The New Braunfels Police Department had a busy afternoon Wednesday pursuing two zebras on the loose.

According to multiple posts on the department's Facebook page, the pair escaped from a local ranch that they had reportedly been sold to earlier in the day. An initial post indicated that one of the zebras fled the property by swimming across the Guadalupe River. The other stayed in the area, and officers shared footage of it running down a street.
That zebra later slowed down, at which point the original owners took to the sky and spent an hour and half trying to subdue the animal and tranquilize it from a helicopter.

Once the zebra was sedated, it was then put onto a harness and airlifted to a nearby truck and trailer belonging to the new owners.

The police department said that zebra had "died sometime after it was returned to its owners."



The other zebra, which didn't run through the streets, returned to the property. The new owners are reportedly taking precautions to prevent another escape.

