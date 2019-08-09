Day-Long Cannabis Industry Event Booked for San Antonio This Fall

click to enlarge
Aphiwat Chuangchoem / Pexels
In yet another sign that cannabis culture continues to spread in Texas — whether or not the Lone Star State is ready — a day-long event called the Green Seed Experience will land in San Antonio on October 26.
Booked into the Norris Conference Center, 618 Northwest Loop 410, #207, the convention will include talks, presentations and panels by industry experts, a marketplace for vendors and CBD-infused eats and drinks.
Among the weed-industry gurus touted on the event's website
are Mark Worster, a leading nurse advocate for medical use of cannabis, and Javi Cano, operator of a web platform for cannabis-related brands.
Texas hasn't yet followed the lead of the 11 other states that have legalized marijuana and the 15 that have decriminalized it. However, lawmakers here did take steps applauded by weed advocates during the most recent legislative session.
With a minimum of pushback, the Lege passed a bill to legalize and regulate hemp and its derivatives, such as CBD oil. A separate measure approved during the session permitted expanded use of medicinal marijuana.
Tickets ($50-$150) for the event went on sale Friday.
