Monday, August 12, 2019

Alamo Battle Continues: Group Is Suing in Federal Court to Halt the Moving of the Cenotaph

Posted By on Mon, Aug 12, 2019 at 2:41 PM

  • Shutterstock
In the latest sniping over San Antonio's Alamo Master Plan, a group is suing the city in federal court to prevent the relocation of the former battleground's Cenotaph, according to a report by radio station KTSA.

The Alamo Defenders Descendants Association's president, Lee White, told KTSA her organization is suing to have the grounds declared an "unverified cemetery," which apparently would make it more difficult to move the monument, which was built on the site in the late 1930s.

After extensive public input, council last year approved a master plan for the Alamo, which — among with turning over control of the plaza to the state of Texas and closing nearby streets — includes repairing the Cenotaph and relocating it to a spot near the Menger Hotel.

Tempers have flared over the plan for “the cradle of Texas liberty," as groups including many tea partiers and social conservatives have tried to turn it into a symbol of the remaking of the state's history.



Stay tuned. The second battle of the Alamo appears to be taking far longer than the 13 days consumed by the first one.

