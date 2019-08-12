Monday, August 12, 2019
Man Arrested After Girl Admits in Therapy That He Sexually Assaulted Her
By Sarah Martinez
on Mon, Aug 12, 2019 at 12:13 PM
A 30-year-old man is in police custody after a girl told her therapist that he sexually assaulted her two years ago.
The victim told her therapist that Avihay Balila assaulted her in June 2017 when she was 12 years old. The girl, now 15, said she met Balila at a wedding and that he "gave her his card," according to KSAT
The day after the wedding, the victim reportedly walked past his apartment when he called her. At that point, the victim said Balila pulled her into a bedroom and raped her
. She said he also raped her the next day.
KSAT reports that a detective on the case noted messages between Balila and the teen girl in which the suspect doesn't deny the allegations
Balila, who has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child
, remains in jail on a $75,000 bond.
