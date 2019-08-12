Monday, August 12, 2019
San Antonio Woman Dies After Being Run Over By Her Own Pickup Truck
By Sarah Martinez
on Mon, Aug 12, 2019 at 12:17 PM
A woman is dead after accidentally leaving her truck in reverse while getting out of her pickup truck.
On Sunday morning, authorities said Kathleen Ann Deaver was parking the vehicle on Kenton Crest when she left it in reverse. According to KSAT
, the 69-year-old woman got out while the truck was still in motion and became stuck under it.
"Evidently it was still in reverse, so the vehicle came back at an angle and she evidently got run over by one of the tires," police at the scene told the news station.
Authorities said the woman "became caught"
under the driver's side front tire. She was transported to the hospital with massive head trauma
and later died.
