Teen Boy Arrested After Video Shows Him Punching, Slapping Blacked-Out Girl

The victim reportedly went to police and said she was "possibly sexually assaulted around the same time as the assault," according to KSAT. She confirmed her identify by saying she's the one seen in the video and provided contact information for the girl seen in the driver's seat.
He is going to get what is comming to him . #viral pic.twitter.com/VsULAnHQ92— olivia lerma (@livhoops1) August 7, 2019
Apparently his name is Ernesto Barrera, a student of Jefferson High School in San Antonio. Call the school, call the district, call the authories. What a sick individual. Including the passengers. https://t.co/tKARoRYBEH— San Antonio Problems (@SanAntonioProbz) August 7, 2019
The girl behind the wheel later authorities that "she was the only person sober enough to drive." The driver also said that the victim had a mixture of Xanax, alcohol and marijuana in her system, leading her to black out. When the vehicle full of teenagers stopped to get food, the victim reportedly didn't wake up, at which point Barrera began attacking her.
I contacted Jefferson high school and the receptionist advised me that they have turned over video and information to the authorities.— San Antonio Problems (@SanAntonioProbz) August 7, 2019
