Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Big Dan's Furniture & Mattress Offers Quality, Yet Affordable Selections to San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 2:55 PM

Often times when the word “affordable” is tossed around, folks might go straight to “cheap” or “not made well” in their heads. In the case of Big Dan's Furniture & Mattress, you can be assured that their low prices don’t mean they’ve skimped on quality. Shop the wide selection of bedroom sets, dining room and living room sets, accent tables, rug and mattresses. Even better, everything you seen online, is readily available to ship that day or purchase in store! No need to dread the long awaited delivery.

A second generation furniture retailer and merchandiser, owner Dan Haas had nearly two decades of experience in the furniture industry before opening the store in 2016. That experience has led him and his team to become experts in procuring some of the most high quality furniture in the industry at some of the lowest costs, and a 4.9 consistent rating from customers. One of the most important things.
“I can not recommend this place enough,” said KatieRose Radford in a Google review last month. “We love the living room set we got from them. Recently, a stitch popped in the seat. Within 24 hrs they had it fixed. Their customer service rocks. I have never dealt with a company so ethical and so customer oriented. Plus. These are the best couches we have ever had. Thank you Paul and Jen.”

On top of providing quality items to their customers, the team at BIg Dan’s Furniture & Mattress want to provide a warm and welcoming experience for their patrons while they help find the perfect bedroom set, couch, love seat or even just the smallest finishing touch to make their apartment or house a home.

Big Dan's Furniture & Mattress
8118 Interchange Pkwy, (210) 540-6874, bigdansfurniture.com

