Julián Castro Calls Out Donald Trump in New Ad: 'Americans Were Killed Because You Stoked the Fire of Racists'

A spokesperson for Castro's campaign said the ad cost $2,775 to air throughout the day.
A message for @realdonaldtrump: pic.twitter.com/WFYRxm69hA— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 13, 2019
I don’t know who Joaquin Castro is other than the lesser brother of a failed presidential candidate (1%) who makes a fool of himself every time he opens his mouth. Joaquin is not the man that his brother is, but his brother, according to most, is not much. Keep fighting Joaquin!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2019
In the week since Joaquin Castro called out Trump's local supporters, the San Antonio Police Department and Bexar County Sheriff's Office has increased security at the Democrat's congressional district office and home.
Joaquin and I will keep fighting. The American people will fight every day for our nation, against your hate, your corruption, and your ego. And we’ll win. #AdiósTrump https://t.co/nC0haWRydr pic.twitter.com/mMneHqXyT5— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 8, 2019
