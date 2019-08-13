Email
Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Julián Castro Calls Out Donald Trump in New Ad: 'Americans Were Killed Because You Stoked the Fire of Racists'

Posted By on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 10:22 AM

click to enlarge MSNBC
  • MSNBC
Presidential candidate Julián Castro will release a television ad that blames President Donald Trump for the recent mass shooting in El Paso.

In the ad, Castro addresses Trump directly and connects the president's anti-immigrant rhetoric to online comments posted by Patrick Crusius, the El Paso shooter. According to a Texas Tribune report, the ad will air Wednesday on Fox News in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump will be spending time at his private golf club.

"President Trump: You referred to countries as shitholes," Castro says in the ad. "You urged American congresswomen to 'go back to where they came from.' You called immigrants rapists."
A spokesperson for Castro's campaign said the ad cost $2,775 to air throughout the day.

Castro's message highlights the El Paso shooting in which 22 people, both American and Mexican citizens, were killed and more than two dozens others injured. The shooting has been classified as an act of domestic terrorism.



"As we saw in El Paso, Americans were killed because you stoked the fire of racists," Castro continues. "Innocent people were shot down because they look different from you. Because they look like me. They look like my family."

A manifesto reportedly written by Crusius is littered with racist and xenophobic phrases, including a "warning" of a "Hispanic invasion of Texas."

Castro's ad comes after Trump attacked the candidate's twin brother, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro. The congressman has faced criticism from Republicans after tweeting out a list of the president's top donors in San Antonio.
In the week since Joaquin Castro called out Trump's local supporters, the San Antonio Police Department and Bexar County Sheriff's Office has increased security at the Democrat's congressional district office and home.

