Two San Antonio ISD Schools Making Accommodations Due to Broken Air Conditioning

click to enlarge
Students at two San Antonio ISD schools returned for a new year to find no air conditioning.
With the start of the 2019-202o school year on Monday, students at Sam Houston High School and Fox Tech High School suffered through high temperatures caused by a lack of air conditioning. According to a KENS 5 report
, temperatures inside some classrooms reached 86 degrees.
Only some parts of the Sam Houston campus are without central A/C, though the air has been out since teachers began setting up their classrooms last week.
"We had teachers complaining about being light-headed, having headaches, basically the symptoms of heat exhaustion," said Shelley Potter, president of the San Antonio Alliance of Teachers. "They told us it would be fixed by 3 p.m. last Thursday, so we're very concerned."
Students at Fox Tech have relocated to San Antonio College
for the week, since classes have not resumed at the community college. As for Sam Houston, some classes have moved to cooler parts of the campus. Other classrooms have been equipped with box fans.
District spokesperson Leslie Price said the air conditioning failure comes down to the age of the buildings
. "That's what happens when you have a school district that's more than a hundred years old," she told KENS 5.
A $33 million renovation project is ongoing at Sam Houston, and HVAC upgrades are reportedly part of the project.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.