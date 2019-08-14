Parents Pissed After IDEA School Staff Members Reportedly Taped, Colored In Shoes Not Following Dress Code

click to enlarge
Parents at a local school are upset after administrators enforced a dress code by doctoring students' footwear.
According to reports from KSAT
and KENS 5
, multiple parents at IDEA Harvey E. Najim on the city's East Side have complained about staff members enforcing the school's "all-black shoes" rule. On its Facebook page, the school announced that students would only be allowed to wear shoes that are completely black, paired with either white or black socks.
Some parents felt that the rule is too strict and that administrators and teachers are willing to alter the students' shoes while on campus.
One parent told KSAT
that school employees were taping non-black parts of the shoe, or coloring in these sections with permanent marker. Children wearing socks that weren't black or white were reportedly sent to a separate classroom.
Some parents think the enforcement efforts single out their kids. Parent Lashonda Peterson said her daughter's shoes were mostly black, but were still covered with duct tape.
"I feel like they're degrading the children," Peterson told KENS 5
. "Some of these kids in this community, it's already hard for people to buy school supplies, uniforms for their kids."
Following the outcry from parents, the campus released a statement
:
"IDEA Public Schools believes that uniforms play an important role in maintaining a culture of focused learning and positive behavior. We communicated uniform expectations with families prior to the start of the school year and will continue to ensure families are informed via campus communications and parent meetings."
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.