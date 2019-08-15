Beto O'Rourke and Julián Castro Still Lag in Presidential Campaign Fundraising

click to enlarge
YouTube / CNN
Julián Castro makes a point during the second Democratic presidential debate.
The two Texans vying for the Democratic presidential nomination — El Paso's Beto O'Rourke and San Antonio's Julián Castro — are still playing catch-up when it comes to fundraising.
According to an analysis of second-quarter figures
from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, the pair aren't just being vastly outraised by President Donald Trump but also by Democratic rivals such as Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden.
Despite a record influx of money
after announcing his candidacy, O'Rourke's campaign committee had only raised $12.8 million by the end of the second quarter. The former El Paso congressman also pulled in $2.9 million in outside money over that time.
Former SA mayor Castro ended the second quarter with just $4.1 million in committee funds, even though he reported a fundraising uptick
after his strong performance in the first Democratic debate. His outside money totaled $498,000.
In contrast, Trump's campaign committee ended the quarter with $124.8 million in campaign funds and $25.1 million in outside money. Sanders, the best-funded Democratic candidate, had $46.2 million in campaign funds and $379,000 in outside money.
While it's still early in the campaign, neither Texan at this point seems to be amassing the necessary war chest for a serious national challenge to Trump.
"I think they've both got a pretty high hill to climb," said David Crockett, a Trinity University political science professor.
