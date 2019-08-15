Email
Thursday, August 15, 2019

San Antonio Woman Arrested After Reportedly Drowning Friend's Dog in Bathtub

Posted By on Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 11:21 AM

BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
A local woman is facing a third-degree felony after police say she killed her friend's dog.

According to a report from KSAT, a man called authorities on July 30 to say that his friend Sarah Ingram had killed his three-year-old dog by drowning it in a bathtub.

The man said Ingram had been at the San Antonio State Hospital and released to him the day of the incident since she is homeless. The man said he and the suspect arrived at his home, at which point she took a shower and later said she had drowned the dog.

He didn't believe her at first, but became concerned when he noticed that his dog was not walking around the apartment. The man then went into the bathroom and found the pet unresponsive and submerged in water in the bathtub.



Ingram was taken into custody on Tuesday and has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals. Her bail has been set at $10,000.

