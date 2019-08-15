Email
Thursday, August 15, 2019

Visiting Judge Offers Lame Apology After Using Racial Slurs Against Undocumented Immigrants in San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 11:11 AM

WIKIMEDIA
  • Wikimedia
A state judge is offering an apology — of sorts — after using racial slurs when speaking to a court reporter.

Senior State District Court Judge Mark Luitjen sat down with KSAT's Paul Venema to try to apologize for using the terms "wetback" and "mojados" when speaking about undocumented immigrants.

"What I said was, after we talked to each other about this for two to three minutes, 'It was easier when they used to call them wetbacks and mojados,'" Luitjen told Venema.

According to an incident report, Luitjen was having a "private conversation" with a court reporter when someone overhead him use the slurs about undocumented immigrants that he had seen in court that day.



"I didn't intend to offend anyone, and I don't think I did," Luitjen said. "The court reporter I was talking with was not offended. She told me that herself."

Though Luitjen may feel that way, the incident nonetheless resulted in him being removed from a list of available visiting judges by Judge Sid Harle.

During the interview, Luitjen said "words matter" and apologized to anyone who was offended.

Details of the incident may still be submitted to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for possible punitive action.

