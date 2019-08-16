Friday, August 16, 2019
San Antonio Woman Arrested After Allegedly Abandoning Children at Home, Leaving Texas
Sarah Martinez
August 16, 2019
A woman was arrested this week after police said she left two autistic children alone while traveling outside of Texas.

Miriam Wright was arrested
Tuesday after she reportedly left a 12-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy, who both reportedly have autism, alone without supervision. A witness told police that he went to Wright's home on June 8 and founds the children exposed to an "unreasonable risk of harm."
A police report indicates that Wright told the children that she was leaving Texas and "might not be back for two days." It's unclear when Wright actually returned to the home.

, Wright has been charged on suspicion of abandoning a child with intent to return, a state felony.
The suspect posted her $10,000 bail on Wednesday. Her trial is set for October 7.
