Friday, August 16, 2019

San Antonio Woman Arrested After Allegedly Abandoning Children at Home, Leaving Texas

Posted By on Fri, Aug 16, 2019 at 11:25 AM

click image FACEBOOK / SAPD NORTH SAFFE
  • Facebook / SAPD North SAFFE
A woman was arrested this week after police said she left two autistic children alone while traveling outside of Texas.

According to a KSAT report, Miriam Wright was arrested Tuesday after she reportedly left a 12-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy, who both reportedly have autism, alone without supervision. A witness told police that he went to Wright's home on June 8 and founds the children exposed to an "unreasonable risk of harm."

A police report indicates that Wright told the children that she was leaving Texas and "might not be back for two days." It's unclear when Wright actually returned to the home.

According to online jail records, Wright has been charged on suspicion of abandoning a child with intent to return, a state felony.



The suspect posted her $10,000 bail on Wednesday. Her trial is set for October 7.

