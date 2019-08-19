Amazon’s Weird Twitter PR Army: Inside the Corporation Hivemind

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Schertz is the home of the SAT1 Fulfillment Center, located just outside of San Antonio.

Come take a free tour at an Amazon fulfillment center and see what our warehouses are really like. Check out the locations and reserve your spot online. #AmazonFCTours — Amazon News (@amazonnews) August 1, 2019

Hi, real ex-amazon employee here and I hated my job :) it made me miserable and I made my depression worse than it had ever been in my life. They treat you like you're a cog in a machine. Jeff Bezzos is a money hoarder that couldn't care less about his employees — Θεμίδα ☮ (@sabrina__nika) August 15, 2019

I suffer from depression too, and at one point I wanted to quit Amazon. But I realized it was my fault for the problems I was dealing with, and not Amazon's. I'm allowed to talk to people, but sometimes I don't want to. Now I have some great coworkers to pass the nights with. — Hannah - Amazon FC Ambassador 📦 (@AmazonFCHannah) August 15, 2019

If the decision should be up to the workers I can honestly say as an Amazon employee I do not want a union. Also, speaking of decisions it is your choice where you decide to work. — Jen - Amazon FC Ambassador 📦 (@AmazonFCJen) January 31, 2019

