Monday, August 19, 2019

Report: San Antonio Man Sexually Assaulted Elderly, Bedridden Woman He Was Caring For

Posted By on Mon, Aug 19, 2019 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
A San Antonio man is accused of sexually assaulting an elderly disabled woman under his care.

According to reports, Jason Lee Rodriguez was arrested last Friday after he allegedly assaulted the 83-year-old bedridden woman on August 11. Rodriguez, 41, reportedly had a "longstanding relationship with the victim's family" since he served as the woman's caretaker.

Authorities are now investigating whether Rodriguez has assaulted anyone else. Officials encouraged potential victims to come forward and for anyone with information to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6000.

Rodriguez has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, which is punishable by 15 years or more in prison.



