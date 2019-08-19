Monday, August 19, 2019
Report: San Antonio Man Sexually Assaulted Elderly, Bedridden Woman He Was Caring For
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Mon, Aug 19, 2019 at 12:02 PM
click to enlarge
A San Antonio man is accused of sexually assaulting an elderly disabled woman under his care.
According to reports, Jason Lee Rodriguez was arrested last Friday after he allegedly assaulted the 83-year-old bedridden woman
on August 11. Rodriguez, 41, reportedly had a "longstanding relationship with the victim's family" since he served as the woman's caretaker.
Authorities are now investigating
whether Rodriguez has assaulted anyone else. Officials encouraged potential victims to come forward and for anyone with information to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6000.
Rodriguez has been charged with aggravated sexual assault
, which is punishable by 15 years or more in prison.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: elderly woman, sexual assault, caretaker, man, Jason Lee Rodriguez, San Antonio, arrested, accused, Image