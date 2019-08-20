Email
Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Julián Castro Reaches Poll Numbers to Qualify for Next Presidential Debate

Posted By on Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 10:12 AM

click to enlarge GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
Former San Antonio mayor and presidential hopeful Julián Castro announced Tuesday morning that he has qualified to participate in the next Democratic primary debate.

To participate in the September and October Democratic debates, candidates must have at least 130,000 individual donors and reach 2% support in four polls, a higher threshold than required to participate in the party's two prior debates.

Castro on Tuesday tweeted that he'd hit 2% in a new CNN poll, making it his fourth poll to hit the mark. Last month, his campaign said it had reached the 130,000-donor goal.

According to a Texas Tribune tally, nine other candidates have now met the qualifications for the fall debates: former El Paso congressman Beto O'Rourke; former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Bernie Sanders; Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Sen. Kamala Harris; Sen. Cory Booker; Sen. Amy Klobuchar; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and businessman Andrew Yang.



