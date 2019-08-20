Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Parents File Lawsuit Against Texas School District After Teacher Filled in Student's Fade with Permanent Marker

Posted By on Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 1:45 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
Three employees of the Pearland Independent School District have been hit with a federal lawsuit after a teacher allegedly colored in a student's haircut with permanent marker.

According to a report from Click2Houston.com, teacher Jeanette Peterson told an African-American student at Berry Miller Junior High School that his fade haircut violated the dress code. The 13-year-old was then given the option to notify his parents, receive disciplinary action or fill in the design etched into his hairline with permanent marker.

During the April 17 incident, the student chose to have his fade filled in.

In the lawsuit, the youth's parents said they were not notified that the haircut violated any policies. If they had, they said they would have cut their child's hair shorter so the design wouldn't have been visible.



The lawsuit alleges that the student was "humiliated and shamed as the employees laughed while coloring in his hair design."

"Despite this extremely shameful behavior and history of racial discrimination the Pearland ISD has doubled down ... and refused to meet [the student's] parents to discuss their behavior or any training of Pearland ISD employees," civil rights lawyer Randall Kallinen said.

The family reportedly tried to get in contact with district officials for months, but never got a response.

The district responded to criticism over the incident by saying that the campus administrator mishandled the situation and did not use an appropriate measure for dress code violations.

"The campus administrator is currently on administrative leave," the district said in an April 24 statement. "Further action is forthcoming."

Although the district has apologized for the incident, the family went ahead with its lawsuit this week. The district has yet to respond to the filing, saying it hadn't received notification at press time.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Pot Groups Slam State of Texas for Hypocrisy Over Marijuana Investments Read More

  2. Report: San Antonio Man Sexually Assaulted Elderly, Bedridden Woman He Was Caring For Read More

  3. John Cornyn Gets Burned Over Stupid Climate-Change Remark on Twitter Read More

  4. Amazon’s Weird Twitter PR Army: Inside the Corporation Hivemind Read More

  5. Beto O'Rourke Reminds Everyone He's Running for President, Won't Drop Out to Pursue John Cornyn's Senate Seat Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...