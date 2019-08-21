Man Arrested for Stalking, Threatening Woman; San Antonio Police Seeking Other Victims

A San Antonio man was arrested after police say he stalked a woman and threatened her family to the point they felt the need to relocate from their home.
According to an extensive KSAT report
, Kenneth Salazar was arrested Sunday on a third-degree felony charge of stalking.
The arrest comes after he met a woman on a dating app and became "very possessive, aggressive" with her a few weeks after meeting, according to the arrest affidavit. The woman told police that he exhibited threatening red flags, such as using "profanity in an intimidating manner," which caused her to break off the relationship.
On August 14, the woman told police that she and Salazar got into an argument. Salazar drove to the woman's home, at which point her father noticed that the 27-year-old man was upset, stuttering and "appeared very nervous,"
according to the affidavit.
Two days later, Salazar reportedly sent text messages that alarmed the woman, including a photo of himself with a handgun. After that, the suspect allegedly called numerous times, left voicemails threatening the victim and texted her repeatedly.
Home surveillance footage reportedly showed Salazar jumping over the locked privacy fence
at the alleged victim's home. That prompted her family to leave and stay elsewhere.
Salazar is also a suspect in separate cases of stalking and sexual assault, police said. Authorities said they're unsure how many victims may be involved, but the investigation is ongoing.
In December, Salazar was detained on a 72-hour psychiatric evaluation
after police became concerned that he could hurt himself or others. They also took away his firearms. After the alleged stalking incident, Salazar reportedly told another victim that he had purchased more guns.
Salazar posted his $50,000 bail and was released from Bexar County Jail Monday.
