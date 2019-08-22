Email
Thursday, August 22, 2019

ICYMI, Rick Perry Fell for That Instagram Hoax and Tried to Play It Off

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 11:29 AM

INSTAGRAM / SECRETARYPERRY
Oops!

Former Texas governor Rick Perry was among the public figures and celebrities who fell for an Instagram hoax that took over the photo-sharing platform earlier this week.

Yes, the man who oversees the U.S.'s nuclear arsenal in his role as the head of the Department of Energy, was duped by a modern day version of a chain email. The 69-year-old on Tuesday shared a screenshot of a message claiming that Instagram would change its privacy policy, making all posts — including deleted messages — public and allowing the site to "use your photos."

The hoax claimed this was all avoidable if users reposted the message. So that's what Perry did on his personal account with the message "Feel free to repost!! #nothanksinstagram."
click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / GOVERNORPERRY
  • Instagram / governorperry
"With this statement, I give notice to Instagram it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, or take any other action against me based on this profile and/or its contents," the hoax reads.



Kind of makes you wonder what's going on in Perry's DMs.

Facebook, Instagram's parent company, has since confirmed that the message is completely false.

Perry wasn't the only famous figure to share the message. Julia Roberts, Usher, Tom Holland and Judd Apatow were among those tricked by the hoax.

Still, Perry faced quite a bit of snark for sharing the message.

The Trump cabinet member has since deleted the post and replaced it with a similar message poking fun at the hoax.
View this post on Instagram

For immediate release. (h/t @johnmayer)

A post shared by GovernorPerry (@governorperry) on

