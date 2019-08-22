Email
Thursday, August 22, 2019

San Antonio Police Arrest Man Who Reportedly Admitted to Killing His Mother

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM

click image FACEBOOK / KENS 5 & KENS5.COM
  • Facebook / KENS 5 & Kens5.com
Warning: Details of the alleged murder may disturb some readers.

A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday after police found the decomposing body of his mother in the home they shared.

Police arrested 58-year-old Lindsey Turiano more than a month after finding 89-year-old Norma Turiano Woods' body decomposing in a bedroom. Woods' daughter called authorities on July 14 for a wellness check since she hadn't heard from her mother in several days.

Responding officers discovered a foul odor coming from the home, located on the 5900 block of Stoneybrook Drive, and saw a broken window. They forced their way inside, found Woods' body in a room and determined that she had been dead for some time.



Officers also found Turiano in the kitchen, unconscious.

When Turiano came to, he was reportedly unable to communicate with officers. He was taken to the hospital and remained there until he recently made "statements about his mother's murder," according to KSAT.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department said Turiano was then brought into a station for questioning and was charged with murder.

According to News 4 San Antonio, officers believe Turiano dragged Woods' body throughout the home before going into a bedroom. An arrest affidavit claims that Woods' head was "obliterated to the point that she was unrecognizable as a person." Both her skull and brain were missing. The news station reported that Turiano allegedly tried to perform sexual acts on his mother's dead body.

Investigators determined Woods died of "homicidal violence" and are now working to determine a motive.

