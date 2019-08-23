Group of Texas Teens Use YouTube to Call Out Would-Be Child Predators

click image
-
YouTube / Predator Poachers
A group of Houston teenagers has taken matters in their own hands and called out adult men they say are trying to meet up with young boys.
Going by the name of Predator Poachers,
the teenagers record their encounters with the men and post the videos to YouTube in hopes of exposing their intentions to the group's more than 8,300 subscribers.
"We want to put these people on blast," 19-year-old Alex, who declined to give his last name, told News 4 San Antonio
. "Being a predator/pedophile, that's like one of the worst crimes you can commit."
Though the men in the videos haven't been charged by authorities, the pack of teens have no problem posting the videos, saying the men think they're meeting with an underage boy they had been messaging online.
Alex told the news station that their account says that it belongs to a 13 year old boy. According to the News 4 report
, the men will send "disgusting messages" and Alex will change his voice to sound young if the men call. At that point, Alex and the other youths arrange to meet the men at a Walmart. The teen said they specifically choose the back of the store so they can capture a would-be predator on camera for a few minutes.
The Predator Poachers, so far, have recorded more than 20 men
allegedly trying to meet up with underage boys. Four of the men have been fired from their jobs, according to the teens. Though the group is based in Houston, they sometimes have "special editions" in other cities, including one in San Antonio
.
"I think shaming teaches them a lesson," Alex said.
Law enforcement, however, doesn't recommend this form of vigilante work
. If you believe someone you know is a child predator, call the police, authorities say.
