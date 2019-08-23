Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 23, 2019

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sent Anti-Immigrant Fundraising Letter the Day Before El Paso Shooting

Posted By on Fri, Aug 23, 2019 at 9:53 AM

Greg Abbott - GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Gage Skidmore
  • Greg Abbott
The day before a shooter at an El Paso Walmart carried out the deadliest attack on U.S. Latinos in recent memory, Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign's mailed out a fundraising letter urging fellow Republicans to “DEFEND TEXAS NOW” from immigrants and “take matters into our own hands.”

The letter, dated August 2 — the day before the shooting that left 22 people dead — uses alarmist language to depict a flood of immigrants poised to overrun Texas and help the "national Democrat machine" turn the state blue.

"‘Unless you and I want liberals to succeed in their plan to transform Texas — and our entire country — through illegal immigration, this is a message we MUST send," Abbott's letter says.

Abbott's claims are alarming to observers because they appear to mirror those of the 21-year-old shooting suspect, who claimed in an online screed that the shooting spree was his response to a "Hispanic invasion of Texas” that would shift the state's political climate. 
click to enlarge Greg Abbott's recent fundraising letter invokes anti-immigrant rhetoric and urges Republicans to "DEFEND" Texas. - TEXAS DEMOCRATIC PARTY
  • Texas Democratic Party
  • Greg Abbott's recent fundraising letter invokes anti-immigrant rhetoric and urges Republicans to "DEFEND" Texas.

Democrats also pointed out the similarities between Abbott's letter and the escalating anti-immigrant rhetoric of President Donald Trump, who has called Mexicans "rapists" and "drug dealers" and claimed migrants from "shithole countries" are overrunning the United States.



"Despicable doesn’t even begin to describe Governor Abbott’s racist, anti-Latino, anti-immigrant letter sent one day before the El Paso shooting," said Texas Democratic Party Executive Director Manny Garcia.  "There is no difference between Donald Trump and Governor Greg Abbott’s toxic rhetoric of racial grievance. This kind of rhetoric fueled the hatred of a terrorist who drove ten hours to murder members of the Latino community."

Abbott's office had no immediate comment at press time.

Of course, Abbott isn't the only Texas politician to take fire for engaging in anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has faced backlash for a long history of anti-immigrant statements likening immigrants crossing the border an “illegal invasion” that carries “Third-World diseases." A Fort Worth-area Tea Party official with ties to Patrick also made headlines this week for an online post referencing the same "replacement theory" cited by the El Paso gunman.

“This is not a game," said Solis of the Texas Democratic Party. "It’s long past time for Republicans to eradicate white supremacist language from their discourse — people are dying.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bexar Sheriff Declines Pay Raise After Tangling With County Commissioner on Overtime Issues Read More

  2. Emergency Dispatch Company Will Close San Antonio Communications Center Read More

  3. ICYMI, Rick Perry Fell for That Instagram Hoax and Tried to Play It Off Read More

  4. San Antonio Police Arrest Man Who Reportedly Admitted to Killing His Mother Read More

  5. Man Arrested for Stalking, Threatening Woman; San Antonio Police Seeking Other Victims Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...