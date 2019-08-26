San Antonio and 40% of Texas Teeter on the Edge of Drought Conditions

click to enlarge
Wikimedia Commons / Ground | Orange
Don't let the weekend's patchy rain fool you: the San Antonio area is in danger of sliding into drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Bexar County was rated "abnormally dry" on the federal government's drought map
, along with 40% of the state. Rainfall has been sparse, and parts of South Texas and the Panhandle are already facing moderate and severe drought, according to weather data.
Areas facing abnormal dryness tend to have slower crop growth and are unable to easily recover from lingering water deficits. Such areas can also easily slide into drought conditions, according to scientists.
On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster
in South Texas' Duval, Hall, Jim Hogg, Randall, Swisher, Webb and Zapata counties due to dry conditions that constitute an "imminent threat to public health, property and the economy."
On Monday afternoon, the City of San Antonio issued a Level II heat advisory — a warning reserved for times when the heat index is expected to reach or exceed 108 degrees Fahrenheit or the temperature is expected to reach 103 degrees or more.
“As the heat and humidity forecast for today and later this week continues to be high, it is important for the community to keep in mind that excessive heat can pose a health threat,” San Antonio Interim Metro Health Director Jennifer Herriott said in an emailed statement.
