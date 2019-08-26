San Antonio Man Allegedly Threatened to Cut Off Woman's Body Parts If She Didn't Give Him Oral Sex, Posted Video of Assault Online

click to enlarge
Warning: Details of the alleged sexual assault and threats may not be suitable for some readers.
-
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A San Antonio man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to cut off a woman's limb if she didn't have sex with him. He's also accused of posting video of the resulting sexual assault on social media.
According to reports, a 28-year-old woman said she met a man named Angel Delgado on the dating app Plenty of Fish and had hung out with him multiple times, even staying at his house at least twice. On August 4, the woman said she and Delgado were sitting in her car when he accused her of cheating on him
. She told him she was waiting for a text message from her son and that she wouldn't spend the night at his house because she had to get home to her kids
.
The woman said Delgado then smashed her phone and told her she could only leave if she talked. According to an arrest affidavit, Delgado said he'd take the woman's car and bags "so she would have to come back."
At this point, Delgado repeatedly asked for oral sex
, but the woman refused, authorities say. Delgado then pulled out a knife and held it to the woman's throat and pointed it at her head, according to reports. Reports also indicate that Delgado, 30, told the victim that he'd "start cutting off body parts."
Delgado forced the woman into his home and told her to be quiet so they wouldn't wake up anyone sleeping in the house, according to reports. Once inside the home, Delgado reportedly "made the woman dance for him and threatened to cut her again," according to a KSAT story
. Again, Delgado asked for oral sex but the victim refused and began crying, the report states.
Delgado allegedly then choked the woman and stuffed a sock into her mouth before asking for oral sex yet again. The victim then began giving him oral sex, which Delgado reportedly recorded and posted onto social media. The suspect also raped the woman
, according to a MySA.com report. When she tried to leave, the man reportedly grabbed her by the hair and slammed her to the ground, according to allegations.
The victim was able to escape once Delgado fell asleep, at which point she called for help, according to arrest records. Delgado also reportedly threatened to kill the victim and her children
if she told anyone about the rape.
The woman took the video evidence of the assault and handed it over to investigators, who said the victim was "in distress, crying and frightened."
Delgado was arrested Saturday and has been charged with aggravated sexual assault. He remains in custody
on a $80,000 bond.
