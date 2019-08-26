Monday, August 26, 2019
Surveillance Camera Catches San Antonio Man Masturbating in Hallway of Apartment Complex
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Mon, Aug 26, 2019 at 12:52 PM
click to enlarge
-
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A local man was arrested last week after authorities say he was caught masturbating — on a home surveillance camera.
According to a KSAT report
, a woman told the manager at her apartment complex that her surveillance camera caught a man exposing himself and masturbating in an apartment hallway on May 5. The woman said the man was spotted on camera "standing in the hallway acting suspiciously"
multiple times.
The woman said she was worried that the individual was stalking someone and "had bad intentions," according to an arrest affidavit.
Police were able to identify the man as 31-year-old Oscar Trejo.
Trejo was arrested last Thursday and charged with indecent exposure and two unrelated counts of driving while intoxicated. Trejo reported posted bail and was released Saturday.
