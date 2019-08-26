Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 26, 2019

Sutherland Springs Church's Longtime Pastor Will Run for Texas Senate

Posted By on Mon, Aug 26, 2019 at 1:03 PM

click to enlarge Frank Pomeroy (left) prays with a congregant. - TWITTER / @KERANEWS
  • Twitter / @keranews
  • Frank Pomeroy (left) prays with a congregant.
Frank Pomeroy, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs — the site of a horrific 2017 mass shooting — has filed to run for the Texas Senate as a Republican.

Pomeroy, 53, announced his decision Sunday, saying he'll pursue the District 21 seat held by Democrat Judith Zaffirini since 1987.

"I feel as though, win, lose, or draw, at least I can say I did my part to the best of my ability to bring civility, godliness and hopefully intelligent discourse to the political arena," Pomeroy said, according to a Texas Tribune report.

Pomeroy became a familiar figure to South Texans after the massacre at his church, frequently speaking to the news media about the healing necessary in his community. However, the pastor will be running in a solidly Democratic district. Zaffirini faced no competitor during the 2016 election cycle.



Pomeroy wasn't present during the November 2017 shooting at his church, in which a gunman slaughtered 26 people and injured 20. Pomeroy's 14-year-old daughter was among the dead.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Is Home to More Than 1,000 Sugar Daddies, and Most of Them Are From the North Side Read More

  2. San Antonio Man Allegedly Threatened to Cut Off Woman's Body Parts If She Didn't Give Him Oral Sex, Posted Video of Assault Online Read More

  3. Hate Crimes on the Rise in San Antonio and Other Big Cities, New Study Shows Read More

  4. Woman Tries to Prevent Man From Leaving By Standing in Front of Car, Gets Knocked to the Ground While Holding Child Read More

  5. Surveillance Camera Catches San Antonio Man Masturbating in Hallway of Apartment Complex Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...