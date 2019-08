Police Searching for Men Who Allegedly Stole Diamond Rings from Jewelry Store in Alamo Ranch

click to enlarge Crime Stoppers

Police are asking the community for help after two men reportedly stole diamond rings from a jewelry store earlier this month.Information provided by Crime Stoppers reveals that two men walked into a Zales Jewelers store in Alamo Ranch around 7 p.m. on August 15. The suspects reportedly asked to see two pieces of jewelry — both 1.2 carat solitaire white gold rings . Police said the total value of the items is $14,200.After asking to see the rings, the men reportedly fled the store without paying Crime Stoppers is encouraging anyone with information to call (210) 224-7867. Information leading to an arrest could result in compensation of up to $5,000.