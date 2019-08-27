Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Police Searching for Men Who Allegedly Stole Diamond Rings from Jewelry Store in Alamo Ranch
By Sarah Martinez
on Tue, Aug 27, 2019 at 12:22 PM
Police are asking the community for help after two men reportedly stole diamond rings from a jewelry store earlier this month.
Information provided by Crime Stoppers
reveals that two men walked into a Zales Jewelers store in Alamo Ranch around 7 p.m. on August 15. The suspects reportedly asked to see two pieces of jewelry — both 1.2 carat solitaire white gold rings
. Police said the total value of the items is $14,200.
After asking to see the rings, the men reportedly fled the store without paying
.
Crime Stoppers is encouraging anyone with information to call (210) 224-7867. Information leading to an arrest could result in compensation of up to $5,000.
