Tuesday, August 27, 2019

San Antonio Is Home to More Than 1,000 Sugar Daddies, and Most of Them Are From the North Side

Posted By on Tue, Aug 27, 2019 at 11:43 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
Turns out San Antonio is home to quite a few men and women willing to pay for a certain kind of company.

According to data from Seeking Arrangement, an app where sugar daddies and mommies can meet sugar babies, Texas ranks fifth in the U.S. for the number of sugar daddies. The number of sugar mommies was pretty high too, ranking sixth.
click to enlarge Most users tend to be in big cities and growing towns. - SEEKING ARRANGEMENT
  • Seeking Arrangement
  • Most users tend to be in big cities and growing towns.

The Alamo City is home to more than 1,000 of those sugar daddies, according to the app. Most of them are located in various parts of the North Side, with the Northeast, Northwest and North Central neighborhoods being home to the highest concentration.
click to enlarge This is where all the sugar daddies are living. - SEEKING ARRANGEMENT
  • Seeking Arrangement
  • This is where all the sugar daddies are living.
As for sugar babies, Texas ranked eighth for males and sixth for females. According to the Seeking Arrangement data, more than 3 million of the sugar babies using the app are college students.

The average age of a sugar daddy is 41 years old, and the average sugar baby age is 26, according to the data.

