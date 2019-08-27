San Antonio Is Home to More Than 1,000 Sugar Daddies, and Most of Them Are From the North Side

click to enlarge
Turns out San Antonio is home to quite a few men and women willing to pay for a certain kind of company.
According to data from Seeking Arrangement
, an app where sugar daddies and mommies can meet sugar babies, Texas ranks fifth in the U.S. for the number of sugar daddies. The number of sugar mommies was pretty high too, ranking sixth.
Seeking Arrangement
Most users tend to be in big cities and growing towns.
The Alamo City is home to more than 1,000 of those sugar daddies, according to the app. Most of them are located in various parts of the North Side, with the Northeast, Northwest and North Central neighborhoods being home to the highest concentration.
Seeking Arrangement
This is where all the sugar daddies are living.
As for sugar babies, Texas ranked eighth for males and sixth for females. According to the Seeking Arrangement data, more than 3 million of the sugar babies using the app are college students.
The average age of a sugar daddy is 41 years old, and the average sugar baby age is 26, according to the data.
