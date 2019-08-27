Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Woman Tries to Prevent Man From Leaving By Standing in Front of Car, Gets Knocked to the Ground While Holding Child
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Tue, Aug 27, 2019 at 11:41 AM
click to enlarge
A woman was struck by a vehicle after trying to stop the driver from leaving a home on the city's East Side.
According to a KSAT report
, a 27-year-old woman told the man that she wasn't going to let him leave the driveway of a home in the 100 block of H Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday. She even told him she would stand behind his truck to stop him from backing out.
Even though the woman did just that — with a 2-year-old boy in hand — the man backed out of the driveway, knocking her and child to the ground. The victim claimed she was run over by one of the wheels, police said.
The man fled the scene, but was later located by police.
The man, woman and child were all taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Police are continuing to investigate
the incident.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: run over, Texas, San Antonio, child, toddler, East Side, run over, Image