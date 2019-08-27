Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Woman Tries to Prevent Man From Leaving By Standing in Front of Car, Gets Knocked to the Ground While Holding Child

Posted By on Tue, Aug 27, 2019 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A woman was struck by a vehicle after trying to stop the driver from leaving a home on the city's East Side.

According to a KSAT report, a 27-year-old woman told the man that she wasn't going to let him leave the driveway of a home in the 100 block of H Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday. She even told him she would stand behind his truck to stop him from backing out.

Even though the woman did just that — with a 2-year-old boy in hand — the man backed out of the driveway, knocking her and child to the ground. The victim claimed she was run over by one of the wheels, police said.

The man fled the scene, but was later located by police.



The man, woman and child were all taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Is Home to More Than 1,000 Sugar Daddies, and Most of Them Are From the North Side Read More

  2. San Antonio Man Allegedly Threatened to Cut Off Woman's Body Parts If She Didn't Give Him Oral Sex, Posted Video of Assault Online Read More

  3. Hate Crimes on the Rise in San Antonio and Other Big Cities, New Study Shows Read More

  4. Surveillance Camera Catches San Antonio Man Masturbating in Hallway of Apartment Complex Read More

  5. Police Searching for Men Who Allegedly Stole Diamond Rings from Jewelry Store in Alamo Ranch Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...