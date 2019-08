Woman Tries to Prevent Man From Leaving By Standing in Front of Car, Gets Knocked to the Ground While Holding Child

click to enlarge Shutterstock

A woman was struck by a vehicle after trying to stop the driver from leaving a home on the city's East Side.According to a KSAT report , a 27-year-old woman told the man that she wasn't going to let him leave the driveway of a home in the 100 block of H Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday. She even told him she would stand behind his truck to stop him from backing out.Even though the woman did just that — with a 2-year-old boy in hand — the man backed out of the driveway, knocking her and child to the ground. The victim claimed she was run over by one of the wheels, police said.The man fled the scene, but was later located by police.The man, woman and child were all taken to a hospital in stable condition.Police are continuing to investigate the incident.