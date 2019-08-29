Email
Thursday, August 29, 2019

Woman Pretended to Be Blind, Need Wheelchair During Suspected Attempt to Kidnap Student from Fox Tech Campus

Posted By on Thu, Aug 29, 2019 at 12:10 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
Principals at Fox Tech High School, the Advanced Learning Academy and CAST Tech High School — all located on a joint campus — alerted parents about a suspicious incident that took place Wednesday.

According to a letter obtained by KSAT, a student was walking between the baseball field and the Fox Tech portion of the campus when a woman in a wheelchair told the student she was blind and needed help crossing the street to a bus stop. The student initially offered aid but stopped after the woman tried to lure the student to a black truck with two males inside. The student was uncomfortable and left.

The student told school administrators that the woman then got up out of the wheelchair and walked to the truck on her own.

School officials called San Antonio police to report the incident. As a result, students were asked to wait inside at dismissal time until they were picked up.



“We will be reviewing this situation and safety procedures with campus faculty, staff and students,” the letter read. “We ask that you remind your student of the importance of reporting any suspicious behavior to an adult immediately.”

