Police End Standoff With Man Who Cut Wife's Face, Barricaded Himself in Castle Hills Apartment

A woman called police early Friday morning to alert officers that her husband had cut her face and arm and fired a shot at her through a bedroom door.
Police responded to the Castle Hills apartment around 1:30 a.m., at which point the woman had left the apartment and was hiding behind a moving truck. EMS treated her wounds.
The woman's husband, David Kevin Marbury, remained inside the apartment. According to News 4 San Antonio, armed with a rifle and handgun
.
By 5:30 a.m., the man had still not come out of the apartment and police officers at the scene had not made contact with him.
The standoff prevented buses from picking up students in the North East Independent School District.
According to KSAT, the standoff "ended peacefully"
after officers were able to convince Marbury, 50, to come out of the apartment around 7:30 a.m. He has since been taken into custody. His charges are unknown at this time.
