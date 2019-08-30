Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 30, 2019

San Antonio Man Arrested After Pushing Teen Girl, Trying to Force Her Into Dog Kennel

Posted By on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 11:42 AM

BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
A San Antonio man is in police custody after he allegedly pushed a teen girl and tried to force her inside a dog kennel.

Abner Justin Rodriguez is accused of grabbing the 14-year-old and pushing her against the wall of a trailer home during an argument on August 23, according to a KSAT report. The victim told authorities that she hit her head and felt disoriented after Rodriguez shoved her.

Rodriguez also allegedly tried to force the girl into a dog kennel, but the victim grabbed an empty beer bottle and hit him on the head. She was then able to flee and call police.

Rodriguez, 31, has been taken into custody and charged with injury to a child. His relation to the victim has not yet been disclosed.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Woman Pretended to Be Blind, Need Wheelchair During Suspected Attempt to Kidnap Student from Fox Tech Campus Read More

  2. Texas AG Ken Paxton Weighs in on Supreme Court Case, Says Workplace Anti-Discrimination Laws Don't Apply to LGBTQ+ People Read More

  3. Lila Cockrell, San Antonio's First Female Mayor, Has Died at the Age of 97 Read More

  4. John Cornyn Speaks at Koch Brothers-Funded Group's Climate Change Event Read More

  5. Seguin ISD Superintendent to Give Up Part of Pay Raise for Student Scholarships Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...