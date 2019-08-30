Friday, August 30, 2019
San Antonio Man Arrested After Pushing Teen Girl, Trying to Force Her Into Dog Kennel
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 11:42 AM
A San Antonio man is in police custody after he allegedly pushed a teen girl and tried to force her inside a dog kennel.
Abner Justin Rodriguez is accused of grabbing the 14-year-old and pushing her against the wall of a trailer home during an argument on August 23, according to a KSAT report
. The victim told authorities that she hit her head and felt disoriented after Rodriguez shoved her.
Rodriguez also allegedly tried to force the girl into a dog kennel, but the victim grabbed an empty beer bottle and hit him on the head. She was then able to flee and call police.
Rodriguez, 31, has been taken into custody and charged with injury to a child
. His relation to the victim has not yet been disclosed.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, dog kennel, child abuse, push, argument, teen girl, Abner Justin Rodriguez, Image