Email
Print
Share

Saturday, August 31, 2019

Police Slay Suspect in West Texas After He Kills 5 and Wounds 21 in Mass Shooting

Posted By on Sat, Aug 31, 2019 at 8:01 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A gunman in West Texas who killed five people and injured 21 while firing from a pair of vehicles was shot and killed by police during a firefight in a movie theater parking lot in the town of Odessa, CNN reports.

At a news conference, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said three law enforcement officers were among those wounded in the shooting spree. The shooter left his own vehicle and hijacked a mail truck before authorities caught up to him in the parking lot, according to reports.

Gerke identified the suspect as a white male in his 30s but provided no name or likely motive.

Midland Mayor Jerry Morales told CNN the spree began when a Department of Public Safety trooper pulled over the suspect's vehicle on an interstate on Saturday. The reason for the stop is unclear.



The incident is the second Texas mass shooting this month. In early August, another gunman killed 22 people in an El Paso Walmart after authorities said he posted a racist screed about protecting the state from a "Hispanic invasion."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Former Dallas Cowboy Comes Out as Bisexual, Hopes to Make Return to NFL Read More

  2. San Antonio Man Arrested After Pushing Teen Girl, Trying to Force Her Into Dog Kennel Read More

  3. Texas Gov. Abbott Admits 'Mistakes' in Sending Anti-Immigrant Letter But Offers No Apology Read More

  4. Texas AG Ken Paxton Weighs in on Supreme Court Case, Says Workplace Anti-Discrimination Laws Don't Apply to LGBTQ+ People Read More

  5. Police End Standoff With Man Who Cut Wife's Face, Barricaded Himself in Castle Hills Apartment Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...