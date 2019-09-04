Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

South San ISD Superintendent, Three Board Members Resign Following Controversy of Reopening of Schools

Posted By on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 11:48 AM

click to enlarge SOUTH SAN ISD
  • South San ISD
South San ISD's superintendent has resigned after less than a year in the position.

During Tuesday's special meeting, Alexandro Flores submitted his resignation. Shortly before the board voted to accept the resignation, three trustees also announced their resignations. Mandy Martinez, Louis Ybarra Jr. and Elda Flores said they didn't "feel valued on the board," according to a KSAT report.

The change in leadership comes on the heels of months of discussions after the school board requested that the district reopen three campuses: Athens Elementary, Kazen Middle School and West Campus High School. According to reports, Flores was unsure about reopening the schools due to low enrollment and the cost of doing so. The superindendant, who signed a four-year contract last October, was reportedly given a few months to "get the work accomplished" to reopen the schools.

The board's operations have been overseen by the Texas Education Agency, which raised concerns about the way the board "dictates to the district staff and dismisses Flores' recommendations."



South San ISD has spent more than $2.6 million in reopening the schools, KSAT reports. Funds have been used to repair, clean and generally prepare the campuses for students. That figure doesn't include paying teachers and faculty, which is reportedly $1.7 million for Athens, $1.3 million for Kazen and $443,000 for West Campus, bringing the total cost to about $6 million.

An interim superintendent will fill Flores' vacancy until a permanent one has been selected.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Former San Antonio Techie Brad Parscale's Company Pulled in $910K Through a Side Deal With a Pro-Trump Super PAC Read More

  2. Texas Lawmakers Trying to Resurrect the Push for San Antonio-Austin Passenger Rail Read More

  3. Former Dallas Cowboy Comes Out as Bisexual, Hopes to Make Return to NFL Read More

  4. Here's Why Lila Cockrell's Legacy as San Antonio Mayor Is So Important Read More

  5. Police Slay Suspect in West Texas After He Kills 5 and Wounds 21 in Mass Shooting Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...