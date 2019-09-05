Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 5, 2019

Lawsuit Accuses H-E-B of Having Some of Highest Retirement Plan Fees in the U.S.

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 11:49 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF H-E-B
  • Courtesy of H-E-B
H-E-B, one of San Antonio's largest employers, has been hit with a federal lawsuit that accuses it of failing to monitor how its 401(k) retirement plan looks out for employees' finances.

According to the suit, the plan's fees were at least three times the average fees for U.S. retirement plans, “making it one of the most expensive plans in the country with over $1 billion in assets.” Workers also “suffered significant losses” because the grocery chain didn't hold down costs, the suit adds.

In an emailed statement, H-E-B said it plans to fight the lawsuit, adding that its employees consistently give it high marks as a workplace.

“H-E-B takes great offense to any notion that we are not doing right by our partners, particularly when the allegation comes from an out-of-state plaintiffs’ law firm who doesn’t know H-E-B’s long standing commitment to taking care of our partners and communities," spokeswoman Dya Campos said.



The suit, filed this week in San Antonio by a pair of plan members, doesn't specify financial damages. It seeks certification as a class action, which the claim estimates could extend it to cover as many as 45,000 people.

A copy of the lawsuit is attached below:
PDF HEB_Lawsuit_Filing.pdf

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Trump's Wall Funding Will Slash $354 Million From Texas Military Projects, Including Work at Joint Base San Antonio Read More

  2. Trump's Reallocation of Funds to Border Wall Will Kill $18.5 Million Project at San Antonio Base Read More

  3. South San ISD Superintendent, Three Board Members Resign Following Controversy of Reopening of Schools Read More

  4. Texas Democrats Urge Gov. Abbott to Call Emergency Session on Gun Violence Read More

  5. Developer Prepares to Purchase More of St. Paul Square on San Antonio's East Side Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...