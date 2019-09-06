San Antonio Police Discover Illegal Gambling Operation Run Out of South Side Home

click to enlarge
Police reportedly discovered an illegal gambling operation on the city's South Side when answering a call about a shooting early Friday morning.
According to reports, officers responded to a home on Hunter Boulevard, close to Gillette Elementary, around 1 a.m. expecting to find shooting victims. Instead, police kicked down the door to find about 20 people gambling inside.
According to reports, 30 illegal slot machines were scattered through every room in the house except the bathrooms. Police counted $2,617 in cash at the site. Following the discovery, detectives reportedly removed the motherboards
from the eight-liners to take as evidence, and destroyed the remaining machines.
Detectives told reporters on the scene that they believe the call about the shooting was fake, and could have been made by a "disgruntled customer hoping to expose the operation."
No arrests were made at the scene, but police have identified three people
as suspects in running the operation. Warrants for their arrests are forthcoming.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.