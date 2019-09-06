Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 6, 2019

San Antonio Police Discover Illegal Gambling Operation Run Out of South Side Home

Posted By on Fri, Sep 6, 2019 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR / JEFF KUBINA
  • Flickr / Jeff Kubina
Police reportedly discovered an illegal gambling operation on the city's South Side when answering a call about a shooting early Friday morning.

According to reports, officers responded to a home on Hunter Boulevard, close to Gillette Elementary, around 1 a.m. expecting to find shooting victims. Instead, police kicked down the door to find about 20 people gambling inside.

According to reports, 30 illegal slot machines were scattered through every room in the house except the bathrooms. Police counted $2,617 in cash at the site. Following the discovery, detectives reportedly removed the motherboards from the eight-liners to take as evidence, and destroyed the remaining machines.

Detectives told reporters on the scene that they believe the call about the shooting was fake, and could have been made by a "disgruntled customer hoping to expose the operation."



No arrests were made at the scene, but police have identified three people as suspects in running the operation. Warrants for their arrests are forthcoming.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Trump's Reallocation of Funds to Border Wall Will Kill $18.5 Million Project at San Antonio Base Read More

  2. Lawsuit Accuses H-E-B of Having Some of Highest Retirement Plan Fees in the U.S. Read More

  3. Trump's Wall Funding Will Slash $354 Million From Texas Military Projects, Including Work at Joint Base San Antonio Read More

  4. Federal Report Blames Trump Immigration Policies for Mental Health Crisis Among Detained Children Read More

  5. South San ISD Superintendent, Three Board Members Resign Following Controversy of Reopening of Schools Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...