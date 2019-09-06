Friday, September 6, 2019
SAWS Proposes a Nearly 10% Rate Increase for 2020
By Sanford Nowlin
on Fri, Sep 6, 2019 at 12:21 PM
SAWS CEO Richard R. Puente launches the Vista Ridge Pipeline project in December 2014.
San Antonio Water System's unveiled its 2020 budget Wednesday — and a proposed 9.9% rate increase.
SAWS officials made rumblings earlier this year
about seeking a lower increase, but nonetheless unveiled the nearly 10% hike with the release of the $929.9 million budget.
The increase would be SAWS's largest since 2016 and requires no city council approval.
The new rates come as SAWS prepares to start making payments on its 140-mile Vista Ridge pipeline, which will ship water to San Antonio from aquifers near Austin. The utility must start making payments on the $2.8 billion project — its largest ever — once the pipeline goes into commission next spring.
Environmental and ratepayer groups opposed construction of Vista Ridge
, saying it amounted to "aquifer mining" that would strain the budgets of poor and elderly SAWS customers.
