Councilwoman Ana Sandoval Asks Retired Teachers to Volunteer at Migrant Resource Center to Help Educate Kids

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Ilana Panich Linsman via ACLU
Councilwoman Ana Sandoval is leading a call for retired teachers to volunteer at the Migrant Resource Center.
With school back in session, District 7's Sandoval is asking for retired teachers and others who enjoy working with children to volunteer at the center to help educate kids the center is assisting. According to a News 4 San Antonio report
, volunteers will be accepted immediately.
Sandoval recently visited the center and volunteered alongside a former teacher.
"She was just getting rushed by kids asking her for a worksheet," Sandoval told
the news station. "They just wanted an activity — some sort of mental stimulation."
Volunteering at the center usually requires seven or eight hour shifts, but reading to children can be done for a few hours. Speaking Spanish is not required
for volunteers.
Sandoval's office will oversee volunteers wanting to teach or read to kids. To get more information or volunteer directly, call (210) 207-0870.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.