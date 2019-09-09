Email
Monday, September 9, 2019

ICYMI, Kawhi Leonard's Sister Reportedly Robbed, Killed an 84-Year-Old Woman at a California Casino

Posted By on Mon, Sep 9, 2019 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge RIVERSIDE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
  • Riverside County Sheriff’s Department
A sister of former Spur-turned-San Antonio Public Enemy No. 1 Kawhi Leonard is accused of robbing and killing an elderly woman at a California casino last month.

According to sports bible Bleacher Report, Kimesha Monae Williams and another woman, Candace Tai Townsel, followed 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad into a bathroom at the Pechanga Resort Casino on August 31. The two suspects broke the woman's skull and stole her purse.

A doctor told investigators that the broken skull could not have been caused by a fall. In a report, an investigator wrote that the injury would have required "a great amount of force, such as being pushed, thrown or punched by a 320-pound person." Williams is 6-foot-two and weighs 320 pounds, according to reports.

Assad's purse reportedly had between $800 and $1,200 at the time of the robbery. She died on September 4, a day after Williams was arrested.



Denise Woodard, Williams' aunt, confirmed to the Press-Enterprise that that Williams and Leonard are siblings. She also made sure to stress that Leonard "didn't have anything to do with this."

An investigator reportedly requested that Williams, 35, be held without bail given Leonard's financial security.

"Williams has family that are well off and could post her bail of $1,000,000," an investigator wrote. "I am requesting NO BAIL to assure Williams' appearance in court and to keep innocent victims safe."

This isn't Williams' first run-in with the law, and not even the first time she's been accused of robbing someone at the same casino, located near Temecula, California. Williams and Townsel were arrested for stealing a wallet left unattended on a slot machine at Pechanga in 2015.

Williams and Townsel are expected to be arraigned on September 19.

